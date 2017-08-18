Welding glass may not make for safe eclipse viewing

Medford, Ore. – Those little paper eclipse viewing glasses are becoming a hot item in Oregon. In our neck of the woods, they’re selling as faster than retailers can stock them.
Many people may be tempted to use welding helmets as an alternative to specialized eclipse glasses, but experts say that might not be a good idea.
According to NASA, the only welding glass that is sufficiently dark to provide safe viewing are those of Shade 12 or higher. Shade 12 is much higher than filters used for most types of welding.
Shade 13 filters are uncommon, and Shade 14 filters may dim the sun a bit too much for some.
The American Astronomical Society does not recommend people use welding glass for solar eclipse viewing.
You can learn more about eclipse viewing here: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/eyewear-viewers