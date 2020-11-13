West Coast states issue travel advisories

SALEM, Ore. — The governors of Oregon, California, and Washington are advising against non-essential out-of-state travel.
On November 13, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them. If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”
Governor Brown joins California Governor Gavin Newsom and Washington Governor Jay Inslee in urging visitors to either avoid traveling across state lines or self-quarantine for two weeks if arriving from another state or country.
Brown’s office issued the following details about the travel advisory:
Oregon Travel Advisory 11/13/2020
The incidence of COVID-19 is increasing in many states and countries. Persons arriving in Oregon from other states or Oregonians returning from other states or countries could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. In addition, travel itself can be a risk for exposure to COVID-19, particularly travel through shared conveyance such as air, bus or rail travel.
Travel Advisory for Non-Essential Travel
1. Persons arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. These persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel.
Non-essential travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.
Essential travel includes: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
2. Oregonians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to Oregon.
Governor Brown will discuss the travel advisory during a press conference scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on November 13. The briefing will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/_et0zYftCsw