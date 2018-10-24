West Medford residents complaining of smell from local hemp farm

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some people in Medford are complaining of a stinky, strong stench keeping them up at night and blowing in throughout the day.
That’s because in September, Local Processing Center Inc. out by Winema Way and West Main Street began processing the harvest of more than 100,000 pounds of industrial hemp.
It’s a processing facility that also contracts with local farms in the area providing services like drying, curing, and storing industrial hemp.
LPC Inc. tells us they’ve added 8 greenhouses within the last 90 days. They had initially started with just one.
But the recent expansion and the smell that comes along with it, is bothering neighbors.
“It’s a terrible smell. It smells like a whole bunch of skunks is under your house is what it smells like…,” said Silvia Kelly, Medford homeowner.
“It’s more predominant because this just grew so fast…so quick right here, that it caught a lot of attention,” said LPC Inc. manager, Kathi Jozehr.
Neighbors will be happy to know harvest season ends in just a few weeks.
LPC Processing Inc. says in 3 months time, they’ve created more than 70 jobs. And next year, they’re hoping to create even more.
