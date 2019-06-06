West Point cadet killed, 19 more injured in crash

WEST POINT, N.Y. (WNBC) – A West Point cadet was killed and 19 more injured while heading to a training exercise. Two soldiers were also hurt in Thursday morning’s light medium tactical vehicle accident.
Footage shows the overturned vehicle in a heavily-wooded area of the military academy’s New York campus, about an hour north of New York City.
The cadets were all rising seniors and members of the class of 2020.
All of the survivors’ injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The vehicle is described as a five-ton truck with benches on either side of the bed and a soft canopy cover.
Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams stated, “A troop vehicle carrying 20 cadets, operated by two soldiers, was traveling to a land navigation training site when it was involved in a roll-over accident. The cadets were involved in a standard training exercise that occurs as a part of their military training program here at West Point.” (:09)
There has been no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.
President Trump tweeted his condolences, saying, “So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our great west point cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God bless them all!”