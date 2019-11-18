Western Auto closes suddenly, customers left with questions

MEDFORD, Ore.– A family-owned auto and RV store in Medford closed without notice this past week leaving customers wondering what happened.
All that could be found was a notice on the door and a voice-mail saying the store was no longer open. Now some customers are concerned about what happened and what that means for their warranties.
Off of Highway 62 going out to White City, all that’s left of Western Auto Sales & RV are a few RVs and an empty room.
“Things just went downhill with it I guess,” said Charlie Bowie, a recent customer.
Bowe says he purchased a camping trailer from the family-owned store at the beginning of the summer for him and his fiance. He said they chose Western Auto because it was a local mom-and-pop shop.
“We’re rookies so we felt pretty confident going through here cause we knew if we called them with any questions we needed they had the answers,” he said.
With a warranty on the first year with the trailer, the couple felt comfortable with their decision. However, after a recent trip, he says the trailer had a leak.
Bowe called the store repeatedly until a voicemail notified them the store had closed due to “circumstances outside of [Western’s] control.”
“We were hoping to have the help of this company to go with the first year,” said Bowe. “The big concern now is spending out of pocket.”
Bowe says he’s taken the trailer to another store to get it fixed. He’s still waiting for a quote but estimates it could end up costing them a couple thousand dollars. Apparently he wasn’t the only one though.
“I actually jokingly said, ‘Oh I must be the first victim,'” said Bowe. “And he’s like, ‘Oh you’re actually not. We’re starting to see a couple of you guys.'” w
NBC5 News reached out to the owners of Western Auto to see what was going on. The family said it could not comment at this time.
According to Medford Police, there is an investigation underway but declined to provide details. But customers like Bowe don’t want to speculate.
“All I’ve seen is Facebook rumors and rumors spread way too fast,” he said.
Bowe expects he’ll just have to pay out of pocket for repairs on his trailer. After choosing to go with the local mom and pop shop, he just hopes they’ll be all right as well.
“With these guys, no I just wish them the best,” he said. “Hopefully they can come back from it but we’ll see what happens.”
While the owners of Western Auto said they cannot comment on why the store closed, they said they are trying to answer all customer calls. If you’ve dealt with Western Auto Sales and RV recently, the owners ask you to call the business number at 541-500-8555, leave a message and they will try to respond.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.