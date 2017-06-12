Wet conditions may have contributed to I-5 crash

Josephine County, Ore. – Following a crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, first responders are warning drivers to be prepared for wet conditions on southern Oregon roadways.
Rural Metro Fire Josephine County said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 68 at around 9:40 Monday morning.
RMFD said three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews said it appears wet pavement contributed to the crash.
RMFD wrote, “Although most motorists are just passing through and not familiar with the area, milepost 68 southbound is notorious for crashes when it rains. Emergency crews urge driving with extreme caution in the rain, especially over Southern Oregon passes along I-5.”
To check the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com