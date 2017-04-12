Home
Wet weather is putting damper on farming

Wet weather is putting damper on farming

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — “The weather has been hard on planting.”

Steve Fry is used to the weather not cooperating with him after running Fry Family Farms for more than 20 years.

He says this year’s wet and rainy forecast in the Rogue Valley isn’t ideal.

“Storms have been really strong, a lot of rain. So we have to work with what we’re given, and yeah we’re a little later than we usually are.”

But it could be worse, and Fry has learned to just roll with the punches.

“We work the windows when it’s dry, like today it’s not really raining. We’re out here on the weekends. Getting stuff done!”

While this extended wet season has set planting back a little bit…

“When it’s raining and it’s really wet, it’s bad. But our soils are really great, we have greats soils and it drains really fast.”

Fry says the cabbage, kale, chard and collards actually like the rain.

“All that stuff you can plant now, and it won’t be harmed by the weather, in fact it loves it.”

And the plus side?

“You don’t have to irrigate! Haha. There you go, saving you some water! Saving me water and electricity yes.”

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics