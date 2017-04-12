Wet weather is putting damper on farming

Medford, Ore., — “The weather has been hard on planting.”
Steve Fry is used to the weather not cooperating with him after running Fry Family Farms for more than 20 years.
He says this year’s wet and rainy forecast in the Rogue Valley isn’t ideal.
“Storms have been really strong, a lot of rain. So we have to work with what we’re given, and yeah we’re a little later than we usually are.”
But it could be worse, and Fry has learned to just roll with the punches.
“We work the windows when it’s dry, like today it’s not really raining. We’re out here on the weekends. Getting stuff done!”
While this extended wet season has set planting back a little bit…
“When it’s raining and it’s really wet, it’s bad. But our soils are really great, we have greats soils and it drains really fast.”
Fry says the cabbage, kale, chard and collards actually like the rain.
“All that stuff you can plant now, and it won’t be harmed by the weather, in fact it loves it.”
And the plus side?
“You don’t have to irrigate! Haha. There you go, saving you some water! Saving me water and electricity yes.”