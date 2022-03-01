Whale watching begins in Oregon in March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The gray whales will return to be seen at your favorite coastal parks in March but some whale watching amenities will not be returning this year.

There will be no trained volunteers on-site to help you spot whales. The Spring Whale Week, which is normally hosted by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPDR), is canceled for 2022. The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay also remains closed but it will reopen to visitors in late spring 2022.

However, OPRD will be bringing back its whale watching live stream on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel. The live streams are scheduled to happen daily from March 21-25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you’re up for going out to try and find the roughly 25,000 gray whales that will pass by Oregon’s shores from late March-June on the way to cooler Alaskan waters, OPRD suggests you go to a designated whale-watching site. It said that those sites offer the best chances of spotting whales because their locations are usually slightly elevated above the ocean in areas where the whales are more easily seen

Many of the whales will be accompanied by their calves who were born during the winter in the lagoons off the coast of Baja, Mexico, which can only make the experience more adorable.

Click here for a list of whale watching sites.