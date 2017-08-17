Where is the smoke coming from?

The series of mages from the GOES-16 satellite indicate most of the smoke in the Rogue Valley is coming from fires in eastern Douglas County, according to the NWS.
They specifically identified smoke from the Falcon and Umpqua North Complexes.
The Falcon Complex, located 25 miles east of Tiller, has burned an estimated 1,100 acres and is 12% contained.
The US Forest Service said the estimated 1,710-acre Umpqua North Complex is burning 50 miles east of Roseburg.
That fire is prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the Dry Creek and Illahee areas.
Warmer and drier conditions are expected to lead to more active fire behavior on Thursday.
Officials said with no change in weather patterns Friday, the presence of smoke in the Rogue Valley should be expected.
Oregon Smoke Information said air quality should be “moderate” going into the weekend.