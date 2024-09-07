‘Where the Crow Lights’ mural coming to Ashland Elks Lodge

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new mural is in the works for the Elks Lodge in Ashland and the final sketch was unveiled Friday evening.

NBC5 News caught up with artist John Pugh, for an exclusive interview, ahead of the unveiling.

Pugh says when it comes to this mural, the process happened somewhat in reverse.

Instead of answering a call for artists, Pugh spotted the Elks Lodge in Ashland and went through the process of getting the idea approved by the Elks, then the city, and so forth.

Pugh says this design was greatly inspired by the native village that once stood in what is now Ashland, which is also the name of Pugh’s mural.

“The idea of enchantment was the thing that I identified the most with Ashland. Then I started thinking about the inclusion of the Native Americans here and I found out about this village that was here in the plaza, called ‘Where the Crow Lights.’ And I started talking to some of the tribal community, and I’m going: oh wait a second here, this is probably a little more of the source of enchantment,” Pugh said.

The design was created using the Trompe L’Oeil technique that creates the illusion of three-dimensional objects and space on a flat surface.

The mural is not a city funded project so funds are currently being raised to bring it to life.

To learn more about the project, visit the ‘Where the Crow Lights’ website.

Watch the extended interview with John Pugh below:

