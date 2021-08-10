Where to get COVID tests in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Last week, Jackson County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. The increase in cases also means there’s an increased demand for testing.
Jackson County Public Health wants the public to make sure people know where to get tested in the county so emergency rooms aren’t overwhelmed.
The county provided the following list of test sites:
- Asante COVID-19 Specimen Collection Center: 1321 Center Dr., Medford OR. 541-789-2233
- Providence Stewart Meadows Urgent Care: 70 Bower Dr. Suite 110, Medford OR. 541-732-3962
- Walgreens:
- 210 E Barnett Rd., Medford
- 2280 W. Main St., Medford
- 433 N Front St., Central Point
- Valley Immediate Care:
- 1700 E. Barnett, Medford
- 1600 Delta Waters Suite 107, Medford
- 1401 Siskiyou Blvd. Suite 1, Ashland
- Rite Aid: 636 N. Main St., Phoenix
- La Clinica Wellness/Respiratory Center: 636 N. Main St., Medford