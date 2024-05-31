Where & When: Graduation ceremonies across Southern Oregon

Posted by Newsroom Staff May 31, 2024

SOUTHERN OREGON – Graduation season is here and with that high school seniors across Southern Oregon are preparing to cross that stage and turn that tassel.

Here’s a list of some ceremonies happening in our region.

Jackson County

  • Ashland High School at the Ashland High School Gym – June 7 ceremony starts at 6 p.m. More Info
  • Crater High School at Dutch Meyer Field – June 5 ceremony starts at 8 p.m.
  • Eagle Point High School at the Eagle Point High School football field – June 7 ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • North Medford High School at Spiegelberg Stadium – June 1 ceremony starts at 9 a.m. More Info
  • Phoenix High School at Jack Woodward Stadium – June 8 ceremony starts at 4 p.m.
  • Prospect Charter SchoolJune 7 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
  • Rogue River Jr/Sr HighJune 1 ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
  • South Medford High School at Spiegelberg Stadium – June 1 ceremony starts at noon More Info

Josephine County

  • Grants Pass High School at the Performing Arts Center – May 31 ceremony starts at noon.
  • GPFLEX at the Performing Arts Center – May 31 ceremony starts at noon.
  • Hidden Valley High SchoolMay 29 
  • Illinois Valley High SchoolMay 30 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
  • New Bridge High School June 13
  • North Valley High School May 28

Klamath & Lake Counties

  • Chiloquin High School at the Chiloquin High School football field – June 9 ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
  • Falcon Heights Alternative School at the Klamath County Fairgrounds – June 7 ceremony starts at 1 p.m.
  • Henley High School at the Klamath County Fairgrounds – June 8 ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
  • Klamath Union High School at Modoc Field – June 9 ceremony starts at noon
  • Lakeview High SchoolJune 1 ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

Coos & Curry Counties

  • Bandon High SchoolJune 1 ceremony starts at 4 p.m.
  • Brookings-Harbor High School June 8 ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
  • Coquille High SchoolJune 2 ceremony starts at 2 p.m. More Info
  • Gold Beach High SchoolJune 7 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
  • Marshfield High SchoolJune 8 ceremony starts at 6 p.m.
  • North Bend High School at the North Bend High School Gym – June 7 ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Douglas County

  • Roseburg High School at Finlay Field – June 1 ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
  • South Umpqua High School at Loghry Field – May 31 ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

