Where & When: Graduation ceremonies across Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Graduation season is here and with that high school seniors across Southern Oregon are preparing to cross that stage and turn that tassel.
Here’s a list of some ceremonies happening in our region.
Jackson County
- Ashland High School at the Ashland High School Gym – June 7 ceremony starts at 6 p.m. More Info
- Crater High School at Dutch Meyer Field – June 5 ceremony starts at 8 p.m.
- Eagle Point High School at the Eagle Point High School football field – June 7 ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.
- North Medford High School at Spiegelberg Stadium – June 1 ceremony starts at 9 a.m. More Info
- Phoenix High School at Jack Woodward Stadium – June 8 ceremony starts at 4 p.m.
- Prospect Charter School – June 7 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
- Rogue River Jr/Sr High – June 1 ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
- South Medford High School at Spiegelberg Stadium – June 1 ceremony starts at noon More Info
Josephine County
- Grants Pass High School at the Performing Arts Center – May 31 ceremony starts at noon.
- GPFLEX at the Performing Arts Center – May 31 ceremony starts at noon.
- Hidden Valley High School – May 29
- Illinois Valley High School – May 30 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
- New Bridge High School – June 13
- North Valley High School –May 28
Klamath & Lake Counties
- Chiloquin High School at the Chiloquin High School football field – June 9 ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
- Falcon Heights Alternative School at the Klamath County Fairgrounds – June 7 ceremony starts at 1 p.m.
- Henley High School at the Klamath County Fairgrounds – June 8 ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
- Klamath Union High School at Modoc Field – June 9 ceremony starts at noon
- Lakeview High School – June 1 ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
Coos & Curry Counties
- Bandon High School – June 1 ceremony starts at 4 p.m.
- Brookings-Harbor High School – June 8 ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
- Coquille High School – June 2 ceremony starts at 2 p.m. More Info
- Gold Beach High School – June 7 ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
- Marshfield High School – June 8 ceremony starts at 6 p.m.
- North Bend High School at the North Bend High School Gym – June 7 ceremony starts at 6 p.m.
Douglas County
- Roseburg High School at Finlay Field – June 1 ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
- South Umpqua High School at Loghry Field – May 31 ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.
