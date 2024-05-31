Where & When: Graduation ceremonies across Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Graduation season is here and with that high school seniors across Southern Oregon are preparing to cross that stage and turn that tassel.

Here’s a list of some ceremonies happening in our region.

Jackson County

Ashland High School at the Ashland High School Gym – June 7 ceremony starts at 6 p.m. More Info

Josephine County

Grants Pass High School at the Performing Arts Center – May 31 ceremony starts at noon.

Klamath & Lake Counties

Chiloquin High School at the Chiloquin High School football field – June 9 ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

Coos & Curry Counties



Douglas County

Roseburg High School at Finlay Field – June 1 ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

