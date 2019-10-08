Whiskey distillery introduces alcohol pods

No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired pic.twitter.com/F4MGErsfZM— The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 2, 2019
LONDON (NBC) – A brand of whiskey is introducing a “Capsule Collection” which looks a lot like detergent pods.
The Glenlivet, a 195-year-old Scotch whiskey distillery, has introduced edible cocktail capsules.
The pods themselves are made of seaweed. Inside: 23 milliliters of Glenlivet whiskey in three flavors.
According to a video posted on the company’s social media accounts, you just bite into the pod and enjoy the burst of cocktail ingredients in your mouth. But availability is very limited.
You can only get them at one London bar during London Cocktail Week which ends Sunday.