White City car crash causes power outage, road closure

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Drivers along Avenue A in White City can expect delays after a car accident.

According to Jackson County Roads, the roadway is closed between Atlantic Avenue and Kershaw Road.

Pacific Power is also reporting a power outage in the area due to a vehicle crash. According to the website, 412 people are without power and it is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

NBC5 currently has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.