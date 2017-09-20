White City man dies in Oregon prison

Umatilla, Ore. – A White City man died Sunday while incarcerated at an Oregon state prison.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, 23-year-old inmate Kenneth Allen was complaining to Two River Correction Institution staff members when he suddenly became “unresponsive.”
The DOC said security and medical staff began life-saving efforts that continued until emergency medical personnel arrived. Allen was pronounced dead at 11:09 a.m.
Allen entered state custody in January, 2016 on three counts of theft and one count of possession of heroin out of Jackson County.
The young man had only three months left on his sentence. He was expected to be released on December 22, 2017.
The DOC provided no further details about the incident.
Allen is the fifth inmate to die “unexpectedly” at the prison this year, according to the DOC.
Another six inmates have died at other Oregon state prisons since January.
According to past press releases published by the DOC, 15 inmates died in 2016, seven in 2015 and five in 2014.
In accordance with state standards, unanticipated prisoner deaths are typically investigated by Oregon State Police.