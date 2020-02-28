Home
White City Parks & Rec. Dept. going to ballot

WHITE CITY, Ore. — White City may soon be getting its own Parks and Recreation Department.

Jackson County Commissioners voted to put the proposal on the May ballot this week.

Parks are currently maintained by a community group, but the group says it can’t continue operations so they asked the county to step in.

If approved by voters in May, the proposal will establish a new parks & recreation district to service areas like “Burns Park” and the “Cascade Community Pool.”

