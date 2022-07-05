White City woman dies after van crashes into Curry County campsite

HARBOR, Ore. – Several people were injured and one was killed after a van drove through a crowd of people at a campsite on the Oregon Coast.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 4, a 66-year-old Brookings man allegedly ran his large Econo Van into several people and RVs off Lower Harbor Road in Harbor.

Three people were taken to a hospital after the incident. One of them, 38-year-old Hiedei Bailey from White City, did not survive.

The driver of the van was hospitalized as well.

Curry County investigators are continuing the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said prosecutors have been notified about the incident.