White House allowing some vax mandate firings to be delayed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden administration is allowing some federal agencies to delay firing unvaccinated employees.

According to an official, the Office of Management and Budget says some agencies can wait until after the holidays to terminate workers who have not followed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The official called this an “education and counseling period.”

This is apparently the first step in enforcing the mandate.

The period will supposedly continue in December with most suspensions and removals being delayed until the New Year.

The federal vaccine mandate requires all federal workers to have received at least one vaccine dose by November 22nd.