White House Coronavirus Task Force Meetings appear halted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – According to a White House official, there has been no formal White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting since October 20.
Since then, the U.S. has repeatedly broken records for daily new infections with more than 120,000 confirmed
Thursday, eclipsing Wednesday’s previous single-day high by more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Some members of the task force have continued to meet in smaller groups in the last few weeks, but the larger team hasn’t met since two weeks before Election Day.
It’s unclear when they will meet next.
In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have reportedly received various coronavirus briefings from their public health experts in that time.
The Democratic ticket has reported regular virtual meetings with their panel of advisers, mostly privately, but at times showcased publicly to drive the message they believe they are taking the crisis more seriously.