White House cracking down on leaks

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) The Trump administration is cracking down on leaks.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday the Justice Department will aggressively pursue and prosecute anyone leaking information to the press.
“I have this warning for would-be leakers: don’t do it,” Sessions said.
The attorney general is coming down hard on an issue that has long frustrated his boss, President Trump.
“We will not allow rogue anonymous sources through security clearances to sell out our country,” Sessions added.
The latest in a series of leaks included embarrassing classified transcripts of President Trump’s first contentious calls with leaders of Australia and Mexico, but much of the president’s anger stems from leaks that are more about gossip than national security.
“That is politically embarrassing and sensitive for the White House, but it is not at all illegal,” says former CIA analyst Edward “Ned” Price.
