White House holds press briefing

“We’re at a precarious moment for the virus and the economy,” Deese said. “Without decisive action we risk falling into a very serious economic hole, even more serious than the crisis we find ourselves in.”
Deese made the case for President Biden’s relief plan at Friday’s White House briefing.
He said, “Now is the time for that type of decisive action for the economy and that we can’t wait to provide the resources to make sure that we can open schools, we can get vaccines, shots in people’s arms and provide that bridging relief to families and small businesses.”
Also at the briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she believes the Senate can hold an impeachment trial and confirm the president’s cabinet.
She said, “Remarkably, at this moment in history, we have some recent precedent of the Senate conducting an impeachment trial while also doing the business of the American people. And when the trial was being conducted last January, there were also hearings that were happening nearly on a daily basis. And we expect that type of work to continue.”
Psaki also explained why President Biden has ordered a full policy review of domestic violent extremism.
“The reason the president wanted to do this review and the national security team wanted to do this review is because it’s a priority to ensure we are assessing what is happening in government and how to do it better,” Psaki explained. “So clearly more needs to be done. That is why the president is tasking the national security team to do exactly this review on the second full day in office so it’s sending an indication of that.”