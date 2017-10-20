White House officials under scrutiny

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Friday in Washington, there is a search for answers about the ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. Service members.
President Trump did not answer a question about the raid that killed four U.S. service members, but on Capitol Hill, Defense Secretary James Mattis answered questions behind closed doors.
“I can’t give you the details. They died in defense of America. This war is getting hot in places where it’s been cool,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.
As NBC News reports, a “massive intelligence failure” may have led up to the attack.
Also under scrutiny today, Chief of Staff John Kelly, who blasted a congresswoman who claimed President Trump made insensitive remarks during a now infamous condolence call.
Kelly accused Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of grandstanding, taking credit for the construction of an FBI memorial building.
“I was not even in Congress in 2009 when the money for the building was secured, so that’s a lie. How dare he,” said Wilson.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yHu5gZ