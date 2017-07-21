White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.
The news broke on the same day that the White House announced Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director.
Scaramucci was a Trump campaign fundraiser.
A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned anyway.
Spicer reportedly thanked his team to a round of applause and says he will help with the transition.
But sources say he is upset about the departure.