White House provides details on SCOTUS commission, infrastructure bill

The White House is trying to get ahead of the fight before Congress returns next week.
The president’s budget overview made his priorities clear and offered a first glimpse of where he wants to increase investment focused on areas like healthcare, education and the environment.
President Biden Friday is putting dollars to his sense of priorities, laying out a wish list for his first budget to Congress.
It’s a $1.5 trillion blueprint that significantly increases spending in areas outside of defense.
The White House is calling for billions to boost low-income schools, invest in cancer research, and tackle climate change.
It comes amid republican pushback over spending trillions on COVID relief and now a massive infrastructure proposal.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the need for an infrastructure overhaul. “It’s meeting the challenges that we face today,” he said. “And it is fully paid for by making corporations pay their fair share.”
President Biden also issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission to consider Supreme Court reforms. On the docket are controversial questions over expanding the number of justices and limiting their terms.
A group of Senate Republicans coming out against the president’s budget blueprint, accusing him of neglecting military funding in favor of “liberal wish list priorities.”