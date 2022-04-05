White House pushes for war crime trial for Putin

BUCHA, Ukraine (NBC) – There’s growing outrage over the horrific image and stories coming out of Bucha, Ukraine.

The town’s mayor said more than 300 people were killed before Russian forces pulled out.

The Biden administration wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable

Biden is considering adding more sanctions on Russia and tightening existing ones in response to recent attacks by Russia.

Haunting images of mass graves appeared in Bucha, scenes showing a trail of death and destruction Russian troops left behind

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said, “They weren’t able to take Kyiv, so they vented their frustration on Bucha and the surrounding areas.”

Touring the town, Ukraine’s president said civilians were treated worse than animals. He’s pledging to identify Russian fighters involved in any atrocities.

President Biden again called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” He said, “This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous.”

The administration is pushing for the Russian president to be tried for war crimes

Biden said, “We have to get all the detail so this can be an actual have a war crime trial.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, “The international community, and that includes the United States, will continue to collect evidence, will continue to contribute to the investigative efforts and to make sure that Russia’s held properly accountable.”

Russia’s foreign minister rejected allegations calling the scenes “staged.”

U.S. defense officials said Russian airstrikes have declined and about two-thirds of their troops near Kyiv have repositioned

Ukrainian soldiers remain ready to protect their country. As Russia gears up for a new offensive in the east, Ukraine’s president warning the invasion may grow even grimmer.