White House releases $1.7 billion to help fight COVID variants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The White House is releasing more than a billion dollars to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track and combat coronavirus variants.
Public health experts have been saying for months that the US has been slow to identify and track these strains.
White House Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt said, “Today, we are announcing a $1.7 billion investment to bolster the ability of the CDC and state and local public health departments to monitor track and defeat emerging threats.”
The funding was approved by Congress as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
The CDC says the variant first identified in the UK is now the most common strain in the US and it’s leading to a surge in cases in some states.
Other concerning variants have emerged in South Africa, New York City, and California.