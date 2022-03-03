White House requests $10 billion for Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The White House is asking lawmakers for $10 billion to help out Ukraine.

The money would be used for additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and central European partners as Russia continues its attack.

The White House sent over a formal request Wednesday as part of a $32.5 billion emergency funding request.

The funding in that package was initially expected to focus heavily on fighting COVID-19 but the war in Ukraine has dramatically changed things.

Lawmakers are in the midst of negotiations over a long-term funding deal and face a March 11th deadline to reach an agreement.