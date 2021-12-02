White House to restart ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Many migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border are likely to be sent to Mexico starting Monday.

The Biden administration is set to re-implement a policy that forces many non-Mexican migrants to remain in Mexico while they await immigration court dates.

Biden’s administration suspended and then terminated the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy shortly after taking power in 2020.

Then, a federal judge in Texas ruled doing so violated federal law.

Officials say starting the program up again is only happening because of that court order which the administration is appealing.

Some changes are coming to the policy like new procedures for COVID-19, ensuring cases are heard quickly and that migrants have access to counsel.

The new take on the old policy goes into effect Monday.