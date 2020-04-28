White House unveils new testing blueprint for states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – More states plan to reopen but the rise in coronavirus cases continues all across the country.
Several states like Texas, Ohio, and Louisiana, plan to allow some businesses to re-open. This as the White House unveiled a new testing blueprint.
President Donald Trump said, “We will hold the governors accountable, but again we are gonna be working with them to make sure it works really well.”
Under the new guidelines, the federal government is the “test supplier of last resort,” meaning the White House wants the states to work with the private sector to develop testing plans and to get the supplies they need.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, “We’re going to put together our own testing protocol and get it done, and God bless, if the federal government can come in and help us out along the way, that would be a cherry on top.”
Also under the guidelines, states have to come up with their own contact tracing programs to identify the people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Getting enough tests and laboratory capacity has been an issue between the federal and state governments.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “We’re going to continue to build that base of testing in our state and so I’m comfortable with where we are.”
Another big concern for governors across the country is the lack of testing supplies. The federal government will be distributing more testing swabs for states in the coming weeks.