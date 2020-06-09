WHO, CDC seemingly at odds on COVID-19 transmission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – There is new confusion over the coronavirus. It stems from a new statement from the World Health Organization that says the risk of getting COVID-19 from asymptomatic patients is actually very low. That contradicts what U.S. health officials have been saying for months, leaving the public with more questions than answers.
The bombshell assertion by the WHO Monday suggests that transmission from patients who don’t show symptoms is actually not very common.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove is an infectious disease epidemiologist with the WHO. She said, “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”
That directly contradicts current guidance from the CDC which says the virus can spread from person-to-person contact, even if the carrier doesn’t have symptoms. It’s a critical reason why the CDC recommends social distancing.
The mixed messages are leaving many frustrated as they try to protect themselves.
The WHO epidemiologist who made the statement later explained herself on Twitter, saying “pre-symptomatic” patients, those who show no initial symptoms, are a transmission risk whereas “asymptomatic” patients, those who never show symptoms “are much less likely to transmit the virus.”
“This message from who I think was just a bit of a disaster, because it caused so much confusion,” Director of Harvard Global Health Institute Dr. Ashish Jha said. “The bottom line is this: that there are lots of people with infections who have no symptoms, who are spreading the virus and getting other people infected. so that’s why people have to wear masks. That’s why people need to practice social distancing.”
NBC reached out to the WHO for further comment and to the CDC but have not heard back from either.