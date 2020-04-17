WHO concerned by jump of COVID-19 cases in Africa

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – The head of the World Health Organization says he is concerned by a recent jump in COVID-19 cases across Africa.
At a press briefing in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that in the last week, there has been a 51% increase in cases and a 60% jump in deaths.
Ghebreyesus said, “With WHO support most countries in Africa now have the capacity to test for COVID-19, but there are still significant gaps in access to testing kits. We’re working with partners to fill those gaps and help countries find the virus.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.