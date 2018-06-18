WHO declares “gaming disorder” a disease

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC/APTN) – The World Health Organization announced a decision to classify gaming addiction as a disease.
The W.H.O. says the gaming disorder is characterized by an “impaired control over gaming,” an “increasing priority given to gaming over other activities,” and “the continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences”.
World Health Organization Director for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Shekhar Saxena said, “We have taken evidence from scientific literature as well as the need and the demand for treatment in many parts of the world, and our scientific advisory group has very clearly advised us – and we have accepted the proposal – that gaming disorder should be added in ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases).
“Let me remind you that gambling disorder was already there in ICD-10 and gaming disorder has now been added, and we feel confident that we have made the right decision on that and we are willing to explain to you as well as to member states as to what has been the reasons for including it and what has been, what is the likely use and public health benefit of raising it. That’s exactly what the WHO is about.
“We are not pathologizing gaming as the behavior. We are saying, a small percentage of people – and it’s really a small percentage of people who game – who have this disorder, which we are describing, and we are also suggesting to member states as to what needs to be done for that, which is to be able to identify this disorder reliably, including training, to be able to provide preventive measures and treatment measures when it is needed.
“And we know from several regions of the world that there is a need for this kind of services and a demand for this kind of services. So we think that including gaming disorder in ICD-11 will serve a public health purpose for countries to be better prepared to identify this issue and to be able to provide preventative treatment methods.
“If a hundred people are doing gaming in one manner or the other and it’s between two to three people out of that who have a disorder, we think the inclusion of this diagnosis will have public health gains. That’s what makes us good for that.