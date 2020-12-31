WHO grants emergency use authorization for Pfixer vaccine

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – The world health organization is listing the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech for emergency use.
According to the organization, the listing “opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.”
It will also allow UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to “procure the vaccine for distribution to countries in need”.
The WHO says it reviewed the data on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy and found that it met the organization’s criteria and that the benefits of using the vaccine had offset any potential risks.
The Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine is the first one to receive emergency validation from the WHO since the pandemic began.