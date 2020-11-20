WHO recommends against Remdesivir for COVID patients

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) — The World Health Organization is now recommending against the use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The WHO says there is no evidence that the drug, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, improves survival or shortens recovery time.
The recommendation stands in stark contrast to that of the US Food and Drug Administration.
Remdesivir is the first and only drug approved in this country to treat the coronavirus.
In a statement, Gilead, which manufactures Remdesivir, said, “We are disappointed the WHO guidelines appear to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world.”
It goes on to say that Remesivir is the only approved antiviral treatment in about 50 countries.