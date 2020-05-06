WHO says future of healthcare is in danger

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – The World Health Organization said Wednesday that countries mismanaging lifting restrictions risk returning to lockdown and disrupting the effectiveness of future healthcare.
The WHO’s head of the emergency program, Dr. Michael Ryan, said, “Everyone wants sports to return. We all want to see our normal social and economic lives return. The question is what are the risks? How are those risks being managed and what is the process by which that will be achieved?”
WHO Director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that based on current trends, billions of people will lack essential healthcare by 2030.
Dr. Ryan also highlighted the risks of social and economic life returning to normal. “So I think we would have to get specific information, for example, for Turkey and for Germany as to what the risk management measures that are being put in place,” he said. “And certainly, if asked by the governments of those countries or by the federations in those countries, we will be very willing to offer a specific risk management advice.”