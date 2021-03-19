WHO says no evidence AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

(CNN) — The World Health Organization has cleared AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as safe.
Most European nations stopped giving the shot over the past several days after reports some recipients developed blood clots.
The WHO concluded there is no causal relationship between the vaccine and those clots.
The European Medicines Agency reached the same conclusion and is asking EU countries to give the vaccine again.
Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine is not yet approved for emergency distribution in the US.
Most experts expect the company to apply for that approval soon, which they say it is likely to receive.
Health experts worry reports of the blood clots will lead to people not wanting to take the vaccine.
Authorities in Europe are worried about the same thing happening there.