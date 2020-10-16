WHO to assess other virus drugs

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) –A World Health Organization trial found the US company Gilead Science’s Remdesivier had no impact on survival rates of those infected with COVID-19.
After its findings, WHO said its “solidarity trial” will continue and it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential COVID-19 treatments.
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, “A number of countries, a number of developers are working on vaccines – we want to work with all of them, support them where we can, advise or guide about our own procedures. So we had a good tele-conference with the Russian developers of the second vaccine.”
Gilead responded, saying the trial’s findings appeared inconsistent with evidence from other studies.