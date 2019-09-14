Home
Whole Foods cuts health coverage for nearly 2,000 workers

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – Amazon-owned grocer Whole Foods says it’s cutting health coverage for hundreds of part-time workers.

Currently, employees have to work at least 20 hours a week to buy into the health care plan.

Starting January 1, workers will have to log at least 30 hours a week to qualify.

The company told business insider that the change affects less than 2% of its workforce.

Whole Foods employs about 95,000 workers, so about 1,900 people will lose benefits.

The company says it will help those affected find alternative health care options and encourage them to apply to full-time, healthcare-eligible positions.

Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 for all employees.

