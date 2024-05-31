Whooping cough cases rise sharply across Oregon

OREGON – The Oregon Health Authority says it’s seeing a sharp rise in the number of pertussis cases, also known as whooping cough.

Now it’s asking people to get vaccinated against the disease.

As of May 29, 178 cases have been reported to the OHA, compared to 20 cases that were reported by the same date last year. That’s a 770% increase.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause coughing fits, making it difficult to breathe.

It most commonly affects babies and young children, with babies seeing the most severe symptoms.

