Home
Why we could see an increase in illnesses

Why we could see an increase in illnesses

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC reported influenza was at an all-time low nationwide. Public health organizations have an idea why. In Oregon regular illnesses, like the common cold were minimal.

Jackson County Public Health Director Dr. Jim Shames said that’s because the majority of us were quarantining. The activities that usually get us sick, like school or work, weren’t happening near other people. But people were also just more hygienic, such as washing their hands.

“We could be wise about this and sort of accepting masking in certain circumstances as something that’s appropriate to do,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames said it’s important to stay home when you’re sick. Wear a mask in situations. where you feel it’s needed.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »