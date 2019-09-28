Wife of Wolf Creek Firefighter killed in head-on collision

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 99 around 7:15 Friday night.
OSP said a gray 2003 Audi, operated by 46-year-old Freddie Tillett of Grants Pass, was traveling southbound on Highway 99 near milepost 3. Tillett was reported to be driving recklessly, crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided head-on with a northbound 2013 Nissan sedan.
The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old Brenda Reinert of Grants Pass. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She was the wife of Lieutenant Sean Reinert of the Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District.
Tillett was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lieutenant Sean to care for their three children. To view the page or donate, click here.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
