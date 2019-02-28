Wilcox found “guilty” in murder trial

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who allegedly murdered a young woman was found guilty Thursday morning.
35-year-old Todd Wilcox was accused of killing 23-year-old Ruch woman, Alexis Lynn Stormo, back in 2016.
Police say the incident occurred in July of 2016 at Todd Wilcox’s Ruch residence.
Todd’s brother, Shane, called police and told them Todd’s girlfriend, Alexis Stormo, had overdosed. But when police arrived, they found pools of blood and Stormo severely beaten.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution argued the bruises and other marks on Todd’s hands show he beat Stormo to death.
They also say Todd Wilcox had a motive, telling police Stormo was cheating on him and cost him money in his marijuana business.
The defense, however, is painted a different picture. They said police investigated the crime poorly, not testing any of the DNA evidence at the scene and not investigating Todd’s brother, Shane, as a possible suspect more thoroughly.
The defense also brought in a close friend and neighbor of Stormo’s, who testified he saw Shane cleaning up blood at his home. When he asked what he was doing, Shane told him “Alexis had an accident.”
This was a bench trial, so the judge heard arguments and decided the verdict. There was no jury.
On February 28, Wilcox was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the first degree. A sentencing hearing will be held on March 7, 2019.