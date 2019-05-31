Home
Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo kicks off in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.— Time to put on your cowboy boots and saddle up because the annual Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo is underway Thursday night.

The rodeo has been going on at the Jackson County Expo for more than 30 years. Event coordinators say they expect to see thousands of people come through the rodeo this weekend.

“When a great bronc riding comes together it’s like poetry in motion, it’s beautiful,” Stock Contractor, Jeff Davis, said.

It’s an action-packed show this weekend that features bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and more.

“We always look forward to coming here, they have great crowds, great atmosphere here, it’s inside, everybody’s up close so it gets pretty wild in there,” Davis said.

Some of rodeo’s biggest stars will be coming out this weekend.

“Our contestants come from all over. There are a number of Oregon cowgirls and cowboys participating but we’ve got participants coming from Colorado, Texas, Nevada, Utah, and Montana just to name a few,” Carolyn Ryder, Rodeo Committee Chair, said.

The expo hosted the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s only perfect score bull ride back in 1991.

To switch things up this year, local high school drill teams will make their way out to perform during Thursday and Friday’s intermissions.

Saturday is Patriot day. During the intermission time then, a local veteran will be receiving a special gift that only happens twice a year in the U.S.

“The honorary will be receiving his bike [from the bikes for hero’s program] and were really excited about that,” Ryder said.

The rodeo kicks off Thursday night and continues through Saturday. All the performances will begin at 6:30 P.M.

To find out ticket prices and more details on the three-day event head to www.wildrogueprorodeo.com 

