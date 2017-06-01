Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo opens tonight

Central Point, Ore. — Bareback riding, raging bulls, and mutton busting – oh my! The rodeo is back in town. The annual event held at The Expo in Central Point is opening Thursday.
Organizers said this local rodeo keeps getting better each year. They keep adding more and more events for people of all ages to enjoy, and with the weather expected this weekend, organizers said if you haven’t been to a Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo – now is the time.
“We’ve had the best weather that we’ve had in many, many years. It’s not 100 degrees like last year, and it’s not 60 degrees and raining like the year before,” said Helen Funk, director at The Expo.
She said if you’re thinking about going to the rodeo, now is the time to check it out.
“Today is the least expensive night, it’s also the night where you’ve got the top ranking cowboys that are coming through,” Funk said.
But take-note, the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo isn’t amateur hour.
“We are a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo. We are the only one of that kind in the valley,” Funk said.
If you’re not into the cowboys, maybe your little ones are interested in getting their hands dirty.
“If you’ve got kids as well, we’ve got a boot race at intermission time as well as mutton busting,” Funk said.
Mutton busting is an event that allows kids up to 55 pounds to ride a sheep – just like a cowboy would ride a bull.
“If you want to try them out on some of those sheep, all you have to do is bring a bike helmet – we can get you signed up here,” Funk said.
Funk says it’s a great event to enjoy this weekend – the weather, the event, and all the fun it has to offer.
“It’s time! Today is the day. Come on out,” Funk said.
Rodeo doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday night at The Expo. If you’d like to go, Thursday is also discount night – tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Performances start at 7 p.m.