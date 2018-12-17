Wild weather slams both coasts

(NBC News) – Extreme weather slammed both coasts this weekend, with flooding in the East and big waves in the West.
Heavy rain caused major flooding in parts of Virginia and Maryland, where first responders had to perform several water rescues.
In California, a high surf warning is in effect for Ocean Beach until Monday morning. Authorities are warning people to stay away from the shoreline.
The Mavericks Surf Contest near Half Moon Bay is delayed until further notice because the waves are too big and conditions are too dangerous. Contest organizers hope surfers will be riding the waves later in the week.
