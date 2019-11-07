Wilderville attempted murder suspect now behind bars in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man arrested in East Chicago, Indiana for an assault in Wilderville, Oregon is back in Josephine County to face charges.
On the night of September 30, there was a reported shooting and stabbing in the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Highway 199. Two people were seriously injured in the assault and the man responsible got away, police said.
A few days after the incident, Oregon State Police said they were able to identify a person of interest in the case, then defined as a “baby-faced” young man with a thick Chicago accent going by the name of “Kyle.” At the time, investigators weren’t sure if his last name was “Harding” or “Handing.” Surveillance images of the man were released and a more detailed photo of him holding a drink was distributed on October 4.
On October 23, police said the suspect — now positively identified as East Chicago resident Kyle Handing — was arrested in Indiana.
The 19-year-old suspect was extradited to Oregon and booked into the Josephine County Jail on November 6. He’s facing two charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault.
Details regarding his case and court dates are not yet available on the Oregon Judicial Department’s website.