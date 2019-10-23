Wilderville shooting suspect still on the loose

Home
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — A shooting suspect is still on the loose weeks after a shooting and stabbing in Wilderville that injured two people.

Oregon State Police say his name is Kyle and his last name is either Harding or Handing.

Police believe the 18-year-old is the person behind the incident that happened on Highway 199 at Fish Hatchery Road on the night of September 30th.

He’s described as about 5’9″ with short hair and a medium build.

Police say he has a thick Chicago accent and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you come into contact with him, you’re urged to contact Oregon State Police.

