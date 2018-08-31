Home
Wildfire causes delays on northbound I-5, structures threatened

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire is causing traffic backups on Interstate 5 Friday afternoon and is threatening nearby structures.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, one fire started near mile marker 51 sometime before 3:00 p.m. A fire near mile marker 54 was also reported around the same time.

Visible smoke rose from the location, visible from Grants Pass and some locations in Medford.

At 3:00 p.m., the Oregon Department of Forestry said the quick-moving fire at mile marker 54 was likely over 50 acres in size. Aerial resources were being deployed.

With a bottleneck due to a lane closure, northbound traffic was backed up until Rogue River.

At 3:41 p.m., ODOT announced road crews may temporarily hold traffic for retardant bomber drops.

Crews were working on the fire from Foothill Boulevard as well.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

