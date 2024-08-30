Wildfire damage forces portion of antelope refuge to stay closed until June

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Although the Warner Peak Fire is 100% contained, the damage will be felt by the area for several more months.

Burning on Hart Mountain, the fire forced Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge to close just days after it sparked in early August.

Due to extensive wildfire damage and the potential threat of invasive species, over 82,000 acres of the 278,000-acre refuge will be closed through June 2025.

According to the refuge, both Post Meadows and Hot Springs campgrounds were damaged significantly and will remain closed into 2025. Several roads will also be closed, including Blue Sky, Barnhardy, Skyline Drive, Martin Canyon, South Boundary, and Hart Lake Road, as will access to Warner Pond.

However starting on Monday, an even larger portion of the refuge will reopen to visitors. Those areas include Hart Mountain Road, Frenchglen Road, Camp Hart Mountain Campground, Shirk Road, Flook Lake Road, and Poker Jim Ridge.

“Refuge staff are incredibly grateful for the over 500 fire fighters, staff, and partners who helped contain the wildfire,” said Shannon Ludwig, project leader for Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. “We are also grateful to our community for their support of the fire efforts and patience as we repair roads, campgrounds, and other infrastructure and wildlife habitat damaged in the fire.”

The refuge asks all guests to make sure their vehicles are clean prior to coming to visit. This will help prevent invasive weeds from entering the refuge which may impact sagebrush rehabilitation.

More information can be found on the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge website.

Any questions can be directed to the refuge directly at 541-947-2731 or [email protected]. For questions specific to hunting season, please contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 541-883-5732.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.