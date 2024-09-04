Wildfire in Ashland prompts evacuations, freeway closure

ASHLAND, Ore. – Evacuation notices have been issued and the southbound lanes of I-5 in Ashland are closed due to a nearby wildfire.

The Protect Genasys website indicates that zone JAC-542 is under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation order, and zone JAC-541 is under a Level 2 – Be Set warning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the freeway closure is three miles south of exit 14 in Ashland.

Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack of the fire. More resources, including an airtanker are on the way.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

